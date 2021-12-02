Peter McVerry Trust is now providing social housing in county Tipperary

The national housing and homeless charity, Peter McVerry Trust, has announced that it is now delivering social housing in Tipperary.

The charity, which is working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, said it is hoping to increase housing pathways for people experiencing homelessness in the county.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said “We are delighted to be able to help meet the housing needs of people impacted by homelessness in Co Tipperary. We have been working closely with the council to understand the need that exists locally and how best we can be of support to people in the county. We are now working on developing housing pathways to ensure people can exit hostels and B&Bs and get the wraparound supports they need once housed.”

Mr Doyle says the charity is already working on providing housing units in the county: “In partnership with Tipperary County Council, we have secured our first project in the county which consists of four one-bedroom units in Cashel.

Given that one-bedroom homes are the type that are most needed and yet the hardest to come by, our focus on one-bedroom units will allow us to help move single people and couples out of homelessness and help vital projects such as Housing First. We are now working on progressing other opportunities in Tipperary.

“We are looking at any possible opportunities to grow the number of homes we can provide, particularly the number of one-bedroom homes. This includes long-term vacant buildings, commercial properties that can be converted to residential, or vacant sites with planning permission.

“We’d encourage anyone that has a property, which would be suitable for social housing in Tipperary, to contact us so that we can secure more housing options to help tackle homelessness in the county.”