Search

21 Dec 2021

Tipperary native appointed by Minister Simon Harris TD to the Irish Research Council

 

Professor Claire Connolly

Tipperary native appointed by Minister Simon Harris TD to the Irish Research Council 

Professor Claire Connolly

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

 

Clonmel native, Professor Claire Connolly, has been appointed by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, to the Irish Research Council. The appointment is for a three-year period.

 

Professor Claire Connolly is a Professor of Modern English and Head of the School of English and Digital Humanities at University College Cork. She is a Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales, a Member of the Royal Irish Academy and the Royal Irish Academy Council. Her publications to date have focused on the cultural history of eighteenth and nineteenth-century Ireland.

 

She was appointed to the Council alongside Professor Colin Scott – a Professor of EU Regulation and Governance at University College Dublin.

 

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD, said: “I am delighted to appoint Professor Claire Connolly and Professor Colm Scott to the Irish Research Council. Both Professor Connolly and Professor Scott are distinguished academics who will make a valuable contribution to the Council. Their experience and insight into the research sector will be of great benefit in helping to promote research excellence in Ireland. I look forward to appointing a new Chairperson of the Irish Research Council shortly, and I would like to thank the outgoing chairperson Professor Jane Ohlmeyer, for her passionate and committed service throughout her term.”

 

Also commenting today, Director of the Irish Research Council Peter Brown, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Professor Claire Connolly and Professor Colin Scott as members of the Irish Research Council. This is an interesting time for the Irish Research Council as the Government prepares a new national strategy for research and innovation. The Irish Research Council looks forward to helping shape and deliver this new strategy to maintain a vibrant research eco-system and to ensure research can respond to the big challenges of our time. We are delighted to have Professor Connolly and Professor Scott working with us on these important challenges.”

'I think it would be efficient' - Sinn Féin TD calls for vaccine roll-out in schools

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media