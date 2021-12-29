Walk in vaccination clinic and booster clinic open today in Clonmel

Attendees can register at the vaccination centre

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre on Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th, Friday 31st and Sunday 2nd January. No appointment is necessary.

A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 30 years and older will take place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre on the below times and dates:

Wednesday 29th December 10.30am to 6.30pm

Thursday 30th December 10.30am to 6.30pm

Friday 31st December 1.00pm to 4.00pm

Sunday 2nd January 8.30am to 4.00pm

A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for Healthcare Workers under 30 only will take place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre on Friday 31st December 9.15am to 12.15pm.

A Walk-In clinic for Dose 1 and Dose 2 of all ages will take place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre Friday 31st December 9.15am to 12.15pm.

If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)