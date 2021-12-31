Clonmel walk-in vaccination clinic closed on Sunday and resumes next week

Clonmel walk-in vaccination clinic closed on Sunday
The Clonmel walk-in booster clinic for Sunday has been cancelled.
The clinic was scheduled to run from 8:30am to 4pm on January 2.
The next clinic will be open on Monday, January 3, 9am to pm and Tuesday, January 4, 2pm to 6:30pm.
