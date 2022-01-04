Thurles: A look back at 2021

Here are some of the events from Thurles that made the headlines in 2021

University Status for LIT Thurles

In July, the Dail signed off on legislation giving the Thurles and Clonmel campuses LIT university status.

The establishment of the Technical University of the Shannon (TUS) merged Limerick Institute of Technology and Athlone Institute of Technology.

In November, both campuses received the Green Flag for their environmental projects.

The first graduates of TUS were conferred also in November.



Over €3million in funding was allocated for the Thurles Market Quarter.

In April, €2,893,861 in funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund was announced to develop The Thurles Market Quarter.

The project will redevelop the vacant 19th-century Agricultural Building and car park to facilitate Mary Immaculate College Student Offices, a weekend farmers market and an events space.

An additional €549,269 was allocated to the project in October.

Jigsaw Tipperary Opened its doors



The youth mental health organisation Jigsaw started taking referrals in July 2021.

The centre is now located at Thurles Technology Park.

Jigsaw is a national organisation that provides mental health support services to young people aged 12 to 25 years.

Major works on Liberty Square got underway.

In March 2021, an extra €1million in funding was announced for the redevelopment of Liberty Square.

This brought the total investment in the project to €5.3 million under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF).

Throughout the year major road works were carried out in the town square.

The 14th Annual Thurles Halloween Arts Festival

The 14th annual Thurles Halloween Arts Festival took place in the town last October.

Highlights from the event included the Concert for Gary in aid of Jigsaw in the town park, fireworks display and street entertainment.