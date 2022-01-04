Thurles: A look back at 2021
Here are some of the events from Thurles that made the headlines in 2021
University Status for LIT Thurles
In July, the Dail signed off on legislation giving the Thurles and Clonmel campuses LIT university status.
The establishment of the Technical University of the Shannon (TUS) merged Limerick Institute of Technology and Athlone Institute of Technology.
In November, both campuses received the Green Flag for their environmental projects.
The first graduates of TUS were conferred also in November.
Over €3million in funding was allocated for the Thurles Market Quarter.
In April, €2,893,861 in funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund was announced to develop The Thurles Market Quarter.
The project will redevelop the vacant 19th-century Agricultural Building and car park to facilitate Mary Immaculate College Student Offices, a weekend farmers market and an events space.
An additional €549,269 was allocated to the project in October.
Jigsaw Tipperary Opened its doors
The youth mental health organisation Jigsaw started taking referrals in July 2021.
The centre is now located at Thurles Technology Park.
Jigsaw is a national organisation that provides mental health support services to young people aged 12 to 25 years.
Major works on Liberty Square got underway.
In March 2021, an extra €1million in funding was announced for the redevelopment of Liberty Square.
This brought the total investment in the project to €5.3 million under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF).
Throughout the year major road works were carried out in the town square.
The 14th Annual Thurles Halloween Arts Festival
The 14th annual Thurles Halloween Arts Festival took place in the town last October.
Highlights from the event included the Concert for Gary in aid of Jigsaw in the town park, fireworks display and street entertainment.
The pedestrian crossing at Lattin Tennis Club and the footpath leading down to it from the village was completed recently.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.