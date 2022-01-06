Overjoyed Clonmel couple celebrate the birth of their daughter Robyn on New Year's Day

Robyn Eleanor Cashman who was born on New Year's Day at Tipperary University Hospital
A New Year’s Day baby was born to a Clonmel couple at Tipperary University Hospital.
Robyn Eleanor Cashman was born to parents Róisín and Keith. Robyn was born before noon on New Year’s Day.
Róisín, a former pupil at Loreto Secondary School, and her partner Keith , a member of Clonmel Town, are delighted with their New Year’s Day baby.
Their baby girl was born at 11.39am weighing 8lbs 14 ounces.
