Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics taking place in Tipperary this week

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre at the Clonmel Park Hotel on this Wednesday January 12, Thursday January 13 and Saturday January 15. No appointment is necessary.

A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 16–29 will take place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre on Saturday January 15 from 9am to 1pm.

A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for Healthcare Workers will take place at Clonmel Vaccination Centre on Wednesday January 12 from 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1pm to 4pm.



A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 30 years and over will take place at Clonmel Vaccination Centre on Wednesday January 12 from 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1pm to 4pm; and on Thursday January 13 from 12pm to 6pm.



If you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Those attending for a booster dose should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card). Healthcare Workers should bring proof of work ID.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics. Please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.

For more information log onto Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)