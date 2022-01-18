Four men attempt break-in at rural Tipperary home - Gardai seek your help

Clonmel Gardai are seeking help about an incident in Ballycullen, Mullinahone on Wednesday, January 12 around 6pm
Gardai seek help with Mullinahone crime
Four males attempted to gain access to a home.
If you saw anything suspicious in the Ballycullen or the general Mullinahone area or have concerns, contact Clonmel Gardai on (052-6177640) or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111.
Please be vigilant and lets all watch out for each other.
