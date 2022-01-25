Leak detection works scheduled for Mullinahone tomorrow
Irish Water is to carry out leak detection works in Mullinahone tomorrow.
The works may cause supply issues to Mullinahone and the surrounding areas.
The works are scheduled from 10am to 2pm on January 26.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
The story about Michael Kickham was written about him by his grand nephew, Vincent Murphy who now lives in Cork
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.