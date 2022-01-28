Search

28 Jan 2022

'Any child who does not wear a mask is intimidated, bullied and destroyed,' says Tipp TD

The matter came up during a Dáil debate

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jan 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has hit out at masks being used in schools saying "any child who does not wear one is intimidated, bullied and destroyed". 

Speaking during a debate in the Dáil on youth mental health, the Tipp TD said: "We are here talking about youth mental health while we are forcing children in schools to wear masks.

"Any child who does not wear one is intimidated, bullied and destroyed. School boards of management and principals are ordered to enforce this.

"It is causing intimidation and mental health problems. That is the hypocrisy here. I asked the Taoiseach today to remove this requirement because masks are not proven to be safe.

"What will be the legacy of this victimisation of children? We have enough problems with sexual violence and bullying and intimidation online.

"This is the greatest scandal that has ever beset us. We are all talking about the post-pandemic situation. The pandemic has been a total disaster as regards the intimidation of children, forcing them to do things and socially isolating them.

"I am talking about little boys of eight years.

"My own grandchild was in school one day and was victimised because someone said her mother was not vaccinated or something.

"It is a scandal perpetrated by Paul Reid, Tony Holohan, the Government and everybody else. It is a scandal and we then have the cheek to talk about these problems.

"The legacy of this will be unimaginable. We have no services either. We have plenty of CEOs and money going the wrong way but we have no compassion."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media