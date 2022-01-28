'Any child who does not wear a mask is intimidated, bullied and destroyed,' says Tipp TD

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has hit out at masks being used in schools saying "any child who does not wear one is intimidated, bullied and destroyed".

Speaking during a debate in the Dáil on youth mental health, the Tipp TD said: "We are here talking about youth mental health while we are forcing children in schools to wear masks.

"Any child who does not wear one is intimidated, bullied and destroyed. School boards of management and principals are ordered to enforce this.

"It is causing intimidation and mental health problems. That is the hypocrisy here. I asked the Taoiseach today to remove this requirement because masks are not proven to be safe.

"What will be the legacy of this victimisation of children? We have enough problems with sexual violence and bullying and intimidation online.

"This is the greatest scandal that has ever beset us. We are all talking about the post-pandemic situation. The pandemic has been a total disaster as regards the intimidation of children, forcing them to do things and socially isolating them.

"I am talking about little boys of eight years.

"My own grandchild was in school one day and was victimised because someone said her mother was not vaccinated or something.

"It is a scandal perpetrated by Paul Reid, Tony Holohan, the Government and everybody else. It is a scandal and we then have the cheek to talk about these problems.

"The legacy of this will be unimaginable. We have no services either. We have plenty of CEOs and money going the wrong way but we have no compassion."