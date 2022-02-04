New exhibition in ‘Cahir Arts’ to showcase work of Tipperary artist

Cahir Arts is delighted to present “Inner World” - a selection of paintings by Thurles artist PJ O’Connell. The exhibition is curated by Siobhan O’Reilly of Limerick City Gallery and it will run from February 1 to March 6, 2022.

These recent works continue the artist’s commitment to the principles and methods of abstraction. As such, references made in his work to the ways in which the everyday world appears to us are almost entirely put aside so that feeling and emotion can be aroused directly through the interaction of the materials and technique, the media and the various ways the elements of design can be made to behave.

There is a major commitment to the grid in these latest series of works with great stress (and delight) given to the physicality of application of paint resulting in repetitive phrases and shifting layers.

PJ O’Connell is a graduate of the Limerick School of Art and Design and Academie Van Beeldende Kunsten, Rotterdam.

He has exhibited work in solo and group shows in Ireland and abroad since 1987.

His works figure in public and private collections in several countries. PJ is presently Head of Art and Design in Colaiste Mhuire Co – Ed. Thurles.

Once again we are treated to a stunning exhibition that heralds the start of an exciting New Year in the Cahir Arts Gallery and work space.

Take some time over the next few weeks to see the exhibition for yourself.