07 Feb 2022

CBS U19 Soccer team go through to the last eight of the Munster Senior Cup

CBS U19 Soccer team go through to the last eight of the Munster Senior Cup

CBS senior soccer team

Tipperary Star Reporter

06 Feb 2022 10:01 PM

news@tipperarystar.ie

Congratulations to the CBS U19 Soccer team, who have advanced to the last eight of the Munster Senior Cup with a 2-0 win over a strong St Marys Newport team.

We dominated much of the first half, with Robbie Stapleton scoring both goals to go in 2-0 up at halftime. St Marys brought the game to us in the second half, but superb defensive work ensured the opposition was held scoreless.

We have been drawn away to ERSS Carrick on Suir in the quarter-final, which takes place on Tuesday, February 1.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

