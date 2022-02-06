CBS U19 Soccer team go through to the last eight of the Munster Senior Cup

CBS senior soccer team
Congratulations to the CBS U19 Soccer team, who have advanced to the last eight of the Munster Senior Cup with a 2-0 win over a strong St Marys Newport team.
We dominated much of the first half, with Robbie Stapleton scoring both goals to go in 2-0 up at halftime. St Marys brought the game to us in the second half, but superb defensive work ensured the opposition was held scoreless.
We have been drawn away to ERSS Carrick on Suir in the quarter-final, which takes place on Tuesday, February 1.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Thurles Drama Group's Odd Couple are having a Valentine's Party
The drama kicks off at The Source Theatre on St Valentine's night
A grant by the Heritage Council has allowed for the addition of new equipment to enhance the Cabragh Wetlands experience
