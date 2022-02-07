Roscrea Trail Blazers - news and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On last Thursday night our walk was cancelled at the last minute due to a poor weather forecast.
This Thursday the 10th February we are back walking again with a 7.5 Km walk around Roscrea on the Sli Na Slainte route around the town.
An easy flat walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: Easy/moderate. Time: 2 Hour. Distance: 7.5km. Meeting at the Fountain at Rosemary Square at 7pm.
Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated.
The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday, February 27, from Maynooth to Moyvalleay Bridge, a distance of 25km, details through WhatsApp.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group “Roscrea Trail Blazers”. You will be made very welcome
Rockwell Rovers Ladies Football Club are running a car wash fundraiser from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, February 12 up at the GAA field.
