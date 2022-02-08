Tipperary country singer Aisling Rafferty impresses the judges on Glór Tíre.

Aishling Rafferty for Glór Tíre
Tipperary's Aisling Rafferty performed on TG4's Glór Tíre tonight.
She sang Foster and Allen's Darling Say You'll Love Me When I'm Old and Philomena Begley's Truck Driving Woman.
In a post on social media, Aisling thanked everyone who voted for her.
"I am beyond grateful to each and every one of you who voted for me tonight."
Aisling competed against Rachel Goode, who was voted as safe.
However, Aisling was not eliminated from the competition and will be back next week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.