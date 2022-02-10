Search

10 Feb 2022

Invite to Tipperary women to celebrate International Women's Day in some style

Invite to Tipperary women to celebrate International Women's Day in some style

Daughters of Dún Iascaigh (Cahir) are holding a very special charity Vintage Afternoon Tea Party in Cahir House Hotel on Sunday, March 6 at 2pm.

10 Feb 2022 8:59 AM

It is with the greatest joy that the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh cordially invite the great women of Cahir and beyond to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 with us. We will hold a very special charity Vintage Afternoon Tea Party in Cahir House Hotel on Sunday, March 6 at 2pm.
This event offers us a long awaited opportunity to meet with old friends, colleagues and relatives whilst giving much-needed support to the services of Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and Tipperary Rape Crisis Service, who support women within our communities who experience domestic and gender based violence.

Cup by cup, we promise an afternoon tea to remember with live performances from Cahir to Sing choir & Rockwell Music Academy, a spectacular raffle, a best hats competition with our secret judge and some very special guest appearances of ladies from a different era.
So, dust down your hats ladies, get your glad rags on and join us for this special Sunday afternoon event with our wonderful hosts at Cahir House Hotel.
TICKETS
Tickets are €30 and are now available from reception at Cahir House Hotel.
We kindly request that everyone please pay in cash only. Please inform the hotel at the time of purchase if you have any special dietary requirements.
We are looking forward to seeing you all and please don’t hesitate to contact Teresa Duggan, Josephine Casey or Olivia Ní Loinsigh for any queries.

