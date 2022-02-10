Find out how to sign up for guided walks of St Declan's Way from Cashel to Ardmore

The Knockmealdowns Active group is organising a five stage guided walk of Ireland’s Camino – the 115km St Declan’s Way from Cashel to Ardmore – beginning in Cashel on March 19 and finishing on the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

The series of walks through the beautiful Tipperary and Waterford countryside along this ancient pilgrimage route is being organised to celebrate its first full year as an official waymarked walking route.

They will be of interest to walking enthusiasts particularly those planning to take on Spain’s famous Camino de Santiago pilgrim walk.

Diarmaid Condon of Knockmealdowns Active said this is the first time the route will begin the year, and the walking season, as an officially waymarked path.

He outlined that waymarking and reclamation of the route was completed last year with Sport Ireland passing it as a waymarked long-distance trail in July.

The legendary path travels from Cashel to Cahir and along the banks of the Suir to Goatenbridge. From there it ascends the Knockmealdown Mountains via the Newcastle to the Mount Melleray Road, then onward to Lismore via Mount Melleray.

From Lismore the route travels across the west Waterford countryside to Aglish.

It finally winds along pretty reclaimed ancient walking paths, which meander on to the beach at Ardmore, home of St Declan’s Monastery.

Diarmaid said the five stage walks of St Declan’s Way will take place across three weekends, starting on March 19 and finishing on the May bank holiday weekend. Each stage is approximately 20km in length.

The longest stage, travelling over the Knockmealdown Mountains from Goatenbridge to Lismore, will take place on Holy Saturday, as part of Pilgrim Paths Week 2022.

This year’s nationwide event featured in RTE Radio 1’s ‘This Week’ last Sunday. Further information at www.pilgrimpath.ie.

“Apart from Stage 3, which crosses the Knockmealdown Mountains above Goatenbridge, the rest of the route is along relatively flat roads, old recovered trails and forest tracks,” Diarmaid explained.

“Those with an average level of fitness should be well able for the event.

“All the walks are guided, so no previous walking experience is necessary.”

Stages cost €40 per person per stage.

There are limited early bird places priced at €175 for those booking all five stages.

Those taking on all five stages will receive a St Declan’s Way Pilgrim Passport and replica Duibhín Deaglán (St Declan’s Stone).

The passport can be stamped on completion of each stage.

The fee covers morning refreshments, bus transport from check-in to start point, guides, sweepers, medics and food at the end of each walk.

Completion of more than one stage of St Declan’s Way can be utilised as a precursor to completing the Camino de Santiago in Spain. Online booking for

St. Declan’s Way 2022 is now open at www.StDeclansWay.ie.

Follow the event and enter a free competition for two tickets for all five stages of the series of walk at www.facebook.com/StDeclansWay.

The five stages of the St Declan's Way series of walks

The five stages of the St Declan’s Way guided walks are as follows:

Stage 1: March 19 Cashel to Cahir

Stage 2: March 20 Cahir to Goatenbridge

Stage 3: April 16 Goatenbridge to Lismore

Stage 4: April 30 Lismore to Aglish

Stage 5: May 1 Aglish to Ardmore

Also read: