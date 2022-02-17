Ursuline Thurles remembers Jessie Buckley visit in 2019

The whole of the Ursuline was thrilled on Tuesday, February 8, when the Oscar nominees for 2022 were announced, and past pupil Jessie Buckley was among those honoured. Jessie, who attended the Ursuline Secondary and Boarding School, is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in ‘The Lost Daughter’.

Jessie’s acting career has been in the ascendant in recent years, and this nod from the Academy follows on from her BAFTA nomination in 2019 for her role as Scottish country singer Rose-Lynn Harlan. She was a star of the stage during her time in school, from 2002-2007 and took lead roles in the Musicals The Children of Eden, Evita and West Side Story.

She attended lessons and took exams in St Angela’s Academy of Music and was a member of Cecilian Choir, Chamber Choir and the School Orchestras.

Her haunting rendition of Time to Say Goodbye sung during her Graduation Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption is still vividly remembered by those in attendance.

The Ursuline is very fortunate that Jessie has been able to return to the school on many occasions, mingling with students and staff in her familiar, down to earth manner, making time for everyone.

She was the guest speaker for the School’s Final Assembly in May 2019, and her speech to the Sixth Year class that year was honest, powerful, and from the heart.

She told them to never be afraid of their own potential, telling them they are more powerful than they can even begin to imagine.

Everyone in school will be rooting for Jessie on Oscar’s night, March 27, but no matter what way the vote goes on, she is already a winner to all in UCT.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.