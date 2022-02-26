Search

26 Feb 2022

Nearly one quarter of Munster families worry about not being able to provide food for their children

Three in ten people have witnessed food poverty first-hand in Ireland

Barnardos

Pictured at the launch of new research by Barnardos Ireland and Aldi Ireland are Suzanne Connolly, Barnardos CEO, Niall O’Connor, Aldi Ireland group managing director and children RJ and Ella

New research launched by national children’s charity Barnardos and leading grocery retailer Aldi Ireland found that 22% of Munster parents often worry about not being able to provide food for their children, and nearly three in ten people in Ireland have witnessed child food poverty first-hand.

The research came as Barnardos hosted a forum on child food poverty, supported by Aldi Ireland.

The research, conducted by Amárach Research on behalf of Barnardos and Aldi Ireland, explores both the prevalence and impact of food poverty in Ireland on vulnerable children and families. The study found that 9% of Munster parents feel “close” to food poverty.

Families are particularly affected by this issue, with 11% of parents and those looking after children in Munster skipping meals in an average week in order to feed the children in their care, increasing to 30% when including those who report doing so “occasionally”. 19% of those looking after children across Ireland said they have skipped meals themselves or reduced portion size, so their family and children have enough to eat, increasing to 40% of those not working.

The harsh impact of food poverty on families and children was evident in the study’s findings. 51% of parents in Munster stated they have in the past cut down spending in other areas such as household and medical bills, loan repayments and transport to afford food. This rose to nearly two-thirds (62%) among those not working, including homemakers throughout the country.

The emotional impact this experience has on parents in Munster is significant with nearly one quarter (22%) often worried about not being able to provide food for children in their care, again increasing to 34% of those not working nationwide.

Of the 22% who worry, the biggest impact on their concerns about providing food was rising costs and pressure on household finances (81% of all parents in Ireland who worry). In the study, parents across the country who are concerned about food described themselves as feeling “stressed” (36%), “worried about the future” (33%), and “guilty” (30%), about their current situation, among other negative emotions.

With nearly three in ten people witnessing child food poverty first-hand, the long-lasting impact of this on children was also observed. Three in four (74%) of those who witnessed child food poverty first-hand noticed an impact on the child’s physical development, while a similarly high number saw how it affected their social and emotional development (70%).

Food poverty also affected the child’s education (65%) and ability to maintain relationships (44%).

