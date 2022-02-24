Search

24 Feb 2022

'In the name of humanity, in the name of the children, please stop this war', says Tipperary woman Adi Roche

Founder and voluntary CEO of Chernobyl Children International makes special appeal

Adi Roche

Adi Roche says that her worst nightmare in the Ukrainian conflict is that the tragedy of the Chernobyl disaster could be re-released on the world

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

24 Feb 2022 11:29 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Clonmel woman Adi Roche, founder and voluntary CEO of Chernobyl Children International, has issued the following statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine -

"I appeal on behalf of all humanity, but mostly on behalf of the citizens of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, and indeed on behalf of the citizens of Europe, to the warring armies, under the Hague Conventions, that the highly contaminated area around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, with its thousands of tons and gallons of highly radioactive material, not be targeted or used as areas of shelling, bombardment and ground fighting.

"My worst nightmare in this conflict is that the tragedy of the Chernobyl disaster could be re-released on the world. 

"I fear that this area, a sacred area, an area of utter vulnerability and danger, a special area of human tragedy, could once again have deadly radioactive contamination released, which would spread everywhere, like a great and uncontrollable monster.

"The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has vast silos of nuclear waste and water, which are highly dangerous and volatile. It also has  hundreds of shallow ‘nuclear graves’, which are scattered throughout the Exclusion Zone, holding the contents of thousands of houses, machinery, buses and trucks, all of which have been buried there to keep the radiation underground.  

"Should a bomb, missile, a shot-down plane or helicopter crash into this area, the consequences could be disastrous.

"In the name of humanity, in the name of the children, please stop this war and declare the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone as a ‘Safe No War Zone.’

New Local Business Promotion Series kicks off in The Nationalist and Tipperary Star

Local business has been hit exceptionally hard in recent years

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media