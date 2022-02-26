Presentation junior camogie through to All-Ireland final

All-Ireland Semi Final winners - Junior B Camogie
Congratulations to our Camogie team, who beat Banagher 1-14 to 5 points and are now through to the All-Ireland final in early March.
HUGE congratulations to every girl on the panel and to their coaches, Ms Cáit Devane and Mr Cian Treacy. We are very proud of each and every one of you.
Best of luck in the All-Ireland final against Callan.
