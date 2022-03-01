Search

01 Mar 2022

Tipperary champions Loughmore Castleiney reach junior men's final in Kerry football tournament

Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé was held on Dingle Peninsula

Loughmore Castleiney

The Loughmore Castleiney team that reached the junior men's final at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé tournament, played all over the Dingle Peninsula

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

01 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Tipperary champions Loughmore Castleiney acquitted themselves well, reaching the junior men’s final as part of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé, the famed adult men’s and ladies club tournament that took place all over the Dingle Peninsula last weekend.

Over 500 visiting and local club players and management from 20 clubs across 14 counties played in a four-competition tournament, with the Tipp side competing in the four-team junior grade.

First up was Arva of Cavan and the Tipp men managed to stay in touch in the first half, despite playing against the strong wind, going in at half-time at 0-5 apiece. They took control in the second half with three goals and eventually won on a scoreline of 3-8 to 0-8.

On the other side of the draw, Kerry’s Lispole overcame Dublin’s Templeogue Synge Street after a dramatic penalty shoot-out (9 to 8) to book their place in the final. Despite their best efforts, Loughmore Castleiney didn’t have the legs or experience for the typical west Kerry winter weather and went down to the locals Lispole in the final by 1-5 to 0-3.

The football festival, which is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Lee Strand Milk, was founded by iconic Kerry footballer Páidi Ó Sé. It has attracted over 17,000 club players over 33 years, growing into a major GAA event with senior, intermediate and junior adult club competitions, as well as teams attending social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, Co Kerry.

Comórtas chairman Pádraig Óg Ó Sé said, “We are delighted to continue the tradition of having a Tipperary club at the tournament, having had Killenaule in 2020, and we wish Loughmore Castleiney well in the season ahead.

"They are a credit to Tipperary GAA in the way they conducted themselves. They enjoyed themselves by night and had a never say die attitude on the field of play in very tough weather conditions.”

Eight nominations announced for Fethard Sports Achievement Award for February

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media