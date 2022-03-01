Tipperary champions Loughmore Castleiney reach junior men's final in Kerry football tournament

Tipperary champions Loughmore Castleiney acquitted themselves well, reaching the junior men’s final as part of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé, the famed adult men’s and ladies club tournament that took place all over the Dingle Peninsula last weekend.

Over 500 visiting and local club players and management from 20 clubs across 14 counties played in a four-competition tournament, with the Tipp side competing in the four-team junior grade.

First up was Arva of Cavan and the Tipp men managed to stay in touch in the first half, despite playing against the strong wind, going in at half-time at 0-5 apiece. They took control in the second half with three goals and eventually won on a scoreline of 3-8 to 0-8.

On the other side of the draw, Kerry’s Lispole overcame Dublin’s Templeogue Synge Street after a dramatic penalty shoot-out (9 to 8) to book their place in the final. Despite their best efforts, Loughmore Castleiney didn’t have the legs or experience for the typical west Kerry winter weather and went down to the locals Lispole in the final by 1-5 to 0-3.

The football festival, which is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Lee Strand Milk, was founded by iconic Kerry footballer Páidi Ó Sé. It has attracted over 17,000 club players over 33 years, growing into a major GAA event with senior, intermediate and junior adult club competitions, as well as teams attending social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, Co Kerry.

Comórtas chairman Pádraig Óg Ó Sé said, “We are delighted to continue the tradition of having a Tipperary club at the tournament, having had Killenaule in 2020, and we wish Loughmore Castleiney well in the season ahead.

"They are a credit to Tipperary GAA in the way they conducted themselves. They enjoyed themselves by night and had a never say die attitude on the field of play in very tough weather conditions.”