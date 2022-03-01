GALLERY: Tipperary Musical Society share images of their upcoming show Fiddler on the Roof

Tipperary Musical Society's Fiddler on the Roof. Photos by Home of the Mind Photography and Videography
Tipperary Musical Society's Fiddler on the Roof
Image credit: Tipperary Musical Society's Fiddler on the Roof. Photos by Home of the Mind Photography and Videography.
Tipperary Musical Society has released images of their upcoming show Fiddler on the Roof.
Fiddler on the Roof will show from March 14 to 19 at the Tipperary Excel Centre.
The box office opened today, March 1.
