TipperaryTD calls on Government to cancel carbon tax as fuel costs skyrocket

Tipperary TD Deputy Mattie McGrath has called on the Government to cancel the carbon tax as fuel prices skyrocket.

Speaking from Leinster House today (Tuesday March8, the leader of the Rural Independent Group, Deputy Mattie Mc Grath, said:

“Record energy cost inflation and the highest energy taxes on record are making heating a home, running a car or operating a farm, transport or small business completely unaffordable.”

“While supply chain concerns, caused by Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, have augmented the problems, it is, in fact, this government’s energy policies and crippling carbon taxes that are the key driver of skyrocketing fuel and energy prices.”

“Incredibly since Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens took office, the carbon tax has jumped from €26 per tonne to €41.50. But, in the next seven months, these parties will hike the tax higher to €48.50 per tonne. This means that in just over two years, they will have increased the carbon tax burden on everyone by a staggering 86 per cent.”

“Therefore, my colleagues and I, in the Rural Independent Group are again calling on the Taoiseach to end or suspend this tax immediately, given the enormous economic upheaval that it is causing to ordinary people. Unlike the situation in Ukraine, it is entirely within the government’s control to reduce, suspend or end the carbon tax now.”

“Any government that would continue with a fanatical carbon tax, in the midst of a global energy crisis, is deranged and completely out of touch. To compound matters, this government’s maniacal plan is to continue increasing this tax every year to 2030, when they will charge €100 for every tonne of carbon. The economic pain of this will be catastrophic.”

“The pandemic has been an economic tidal wave for residents and small businesses across Ireland. Now, many people are forced into making choices between filling their car with fuel and paying their home heating bill or paying rent or buying groceries.”

“Last month, my Rural independent colleagues and I moved a Dail motion calling on the government to hold a mini budget to deal decisively with the cost of living and energy price emergency. Unashamedly, all Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Green TDs blocked the motion, voting instead to maintain crippling fuel taxes, despite the obvious pain this policy is inflicting on everyone.”

“Our motion paved the way for the price of home heating oil, petrol and diesel to be dropped significantly. Instead, government TDs are allowing it to climb to over €2 per litre, to stay in office and rake in around €1.15 per litre in taxes for the government.”

“Our policy on carbon tax has been consistent throughout. We do not support this unfair and burdensome tax and have been warning of its detrimental impact for many years. Ordinary families and all rural residents are carbon tax losers and are carrying the brunt of the government’s mad agenda of keeping the ideology of the green party on-side.”

“It is absolutely detestable and reckless for any Irish government to continue increasing the tax burden on fuel and energy at a time of such global energy uncertainty, especially when we depend on imported supply lines so heavily.”

“Today, we once again plead with the government to hold a justifiable mini budget, cancel the carbon tax, and slash all fuel, electric and home heating taxes, such as excise and Vat. The government’s ongoing plan of raking in bumper energy tax receipts, while taxing people out of existence, is unjust and deeply hurtful. This is an emergency situation, and a robust intervention package is now long overdue,” concluded Deputy Mc Grath.