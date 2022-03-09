Coláiste Mhuire to perform Aladdin this Thursday in Thurles
The excitement around Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed is palpable as our students & staff get ready for this year’s school production of Aladdin that takes place in The Dome on March 10 and 11 at 7.30pm.
We have been looking forward to announcing this for two years, and it’s now finally a reality!
We hope to see as many of our friends and family in the audience as possible.
We promise this show will entertain and delight both young and old, and we can’t wait to get going.
Keep the dates free!
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
