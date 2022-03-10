Search

10 Mar 2022

Two Presentation teams to play All-Ireland finals a week apart

Pres Thurles Treble Munster Champions in Camogie, Football & Soccer 2022. L-R Soccer Captains Kate Cavanagh and Aoibheann Clancy, Junior Football Captains Emer Dwan and Caitlin Shelly, Junior Camogie

10 Mar 2022 1:15 PM

We are very proud to announce that we have two superb teams competing in two All-Ireland finals within seven days of each other.

On Wednesday, March 10th, our Senior soccer team will travel to UL to play against familiar rivals Claregalway in what promises to be an exciting and pulsating high-quality encounter.

Exactly a week later, on St Patrick’s Day, our Junior Camogie team will line out in the deferred All-Ireland final against St Bridget’s, Callan, in Callan Town.

We would like to wish each and every girl on both panels, including many dual players, the very best of luck in both finals and to their respective coaches and mentors: Mr Barry Ryan, Mr Cian Treacy and Ms Cáit Devane.

We are very proud of everyone involved. Go play with that famous Pres spirit and give it your best shot. Keep an eye on our social media pages for up-to-date information on kick-off and throw-in times for each final.

We would be delighted for any and all support for our girls at both matches. Pres Thurles abú!

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star

