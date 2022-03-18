Ukraine art appeal launched in Clonmel

Given the current crisis in the Ukraine and the devastation being caused by the war, the artists of South Tipperary are coming together to raise funds for UNICEF and the Irish Red Cross.
A group of local artists are organising a pop-up exhibition, co-hosted by South Tipperary Arts Centre, which will be coordinated through the Mayor’s fund.
The exhibition will be open to viewing upstairs at STAC from Tuesday March 22 ,and on Saturday March 26 , from 10am to 4pm, the public are encouraged to come appreciate the art, purchase something, or just leave a donation to this worthy cause.
The aim of the event is to bring artists of all ages and experience together to sell their work with all proceeds going to aid the people of Ukraine.
An artist call was declared on Friday March 11 and within hours over 60 replies of support were received, and the number of contributors keeps growing.
The artists taking part in the event range from junior STAG members to professional artists well known on the Irish art scene.
Given the amazing response from artists in the region, we are hopeful that the event will be well supported by the local community and the industries of the region.
For general enquiries or enquiries about donating artwork please contact the Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com
/groups/745830673013250
