15 Mar 2022

Woman (30s) arrested in connection with seizure of suspected cocaine in Clonmel

Aileen Hahesy

15 Mar 2022 8:35 PM

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in connection with the seizure of an estimated €800 worth of suspected cocaine by gardaí searching a house in Clonmel town last week.
The drugs were found during a search operation conducted by members of Clonmel District Drugs Unit and uniformed officers last Thursday evening, March 10.
The woman arrested in relation to the drugs seizure was detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning and subsequently released without charge pending analysis of the drugs.

