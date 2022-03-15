Woman (30s) arrested in connection with seizure of suspected cocaine in Clonmel

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in connection with the seizure of an estimated €800 worth of suspected cocaine by gardaí searching a house in Clonmel town last week.
The drugs were found during a search operation conducted by members of Clonmel District Drugs Unit and uniformed officers last Thursday evening, March 10.
The woman arrested in relation to the drugs seizure was detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning and subsequently released without charge pending analysis of the drugs.
Clonmel and Bruff prepare to scrum during last Sunday’s Munster Under 18s Developmen Cup quarter-final game played at Ard Gaoithe. Pic: Paul Condon
Attending the TUS Engineering Open Day, at the TUS Moylish campus were Denis Hardi, TUS and Eoin Sheldon, St Mary's Newport Co Tipperary. Picture: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.