New Foróige youth club for Tipperary village
There is a new Foróige club starting at Latteragh Community Hall.
There will be a registration/information night at Latteragh Community Hall from 8pm on Thursday, March 24.
The meeting will be attended by Tipperary Foróige members and local, trained adult leaders.
All are welcome. Information from John at 087/2210967 if required.
Students from St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh visit the One Million Stars Exhibition at the Nenagh Arts Centre on International Women’s Day
