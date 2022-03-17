Garda investigate theft of home heating oil stolen from home in Clonmel area

An estimated 200 litres of home heating oil has been stolen from a house near Clonmel.
The theft from an oil tank at a home in the Mountain Road area was reported to Clonmel Garda Station on Monday. A Garda spokesperson urged anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
