Our Lady's Templemore host their first Scifest

Our Lady's was delighted to host our first in-house Scifest STEM fair.

SciFest's main object is to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education through the provision of a forum for students to present and display their scientific investigations.

Transition year students had a great variety of projects on display ranging from testing water hardness, the theory of the Hurl, getting an insight into students' opinions towards pandemic restrictions, to testing a variety of products that will wash out fake tan from your clothes.

A huge thank you to Ms Kay O'Reagan, who judged the competition and awarded certificates and a number of prizes for participating students.

Congratulations to all groups who took part, especially to the winning group on the day, Stacey Meade, Nina Steuck, Kacey Carroll and Ella Keegan.

The girls carried out an Investigation of weight gain of different breeds of cattle.

They chose this topic as some have an interest in farming and agricultural science.

They weighed four different breeds of cattle - Rotbunt, Friesian, Limousin and Simmental - both bulls and heifers. All the cattle got the same amount of food, same living conditions and are the same age.

The cattle were weighed in October and again in February. Their aim was to find out which breed gained the most weight in the six months.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.