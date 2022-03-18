Two Tipperary heritage sites lit in Ukrainian flag colours over St Patrick's Weekend

The Rock of Cashel and Cahir Castle are among the 41 Irish heritage sites being lit in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag this St Patrick's Weekend as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people battling the Russian invasion.

These iconic sites are normally lit up in green on St Patrick's Day as a celebration of Irish identity over the national holiday.

Minister for the OPW Patrick O'Donovan, announcing the decision to illuminate the 41 heritage and cultural sites in the Ukrainian colours on Wednesday, said:" We take pride in the wearing and displaying of the green on St Patrick’s Day. The colour is an intrinsic part of our pride in our roots and the joint celebration of Irishness on our national holiday.

"Over many years, the Office of Public Works has set the mood for this important day by symbolically ‘greening’ our most iconic heritage sites, government buildings and national cultural institutions.

"This year is different, however, and even as we look forward to marking St Patrick’s Day with our friends and loved ones, we think of the people of Ukraine whose lives, safety and sovereignty are at risk.

"For them and for the eyes of the world, we send a message of solidarity by illuminating 41 Irish landmarks across the country in the colours of Ukraine tonight (March 16) and over the St Patrick’s Day weekend to underline that the people of Ireland stand with Ukraine," he concluded.





