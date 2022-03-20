Search

20 Mar 2022

BREAKING: Tipperary University Hospital overcrowded - only attend in the case of a genuine emergency

STGH is experiencing severe overcrowding

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Mar 2022 9:39 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Emergency Department (ED) at Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing increased numbers of presentations and is now very overcrowded.  Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out-of-hours service be consulted in the first instance. We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most. The public is advised that there may be long delays as staff makes every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management.

Patient care is paramount in Tipperary University Hospital and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address the current situation. The management at Tipperary University Hospital apologies for the long waits for inpatient bed access and the inconvenience caused as a result.

