BREAKING: Tipperary University Hospital overcrowded - only attend in the case of a genuine emergency

The Emergency Department (ED) at Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing increased numbers of presentations and is now very overcrowded. Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out-of-hours service be consulted in the first instance. We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most. The public is advised that there may be long delays as staff makes every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management.
Patient care is paramount in Tipperary University Hospital and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address the current situation. The management at Tipperary University Hospital apologies for the long waits for inpatient bed access and the inconvenience caused as a result.
Pres Thurles U14 Munster Badminton Champions. L-R Aoife O'Grady, Paula Concepcion, Michael McGrath (President of Munster Badminton), Sinead Henderson and Eimear Duggan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.