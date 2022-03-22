Search

22 Mar 2022

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath calls early intervention waiting lists' appalling discrimination.'

speech and language therapy

speech and language therapy

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Mar 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has called waiting lists for early intervention services' appalling' at Leaders Questions in the Dáil today.

He said families are waiting for assessments and services only to be told there were no speech and language therapists available, while practitioners say they cannot get work.

He said his constituents have gone from waiting 13 to 14 months before the pandemic to three years after.

"Something is rotten in here; it's discrimination, appalling discrimination. Some families have had to go to court to get this rectified, and it needs to be dealt with.

It's just unacceptable to have children with special education needs to fall behind and regress. They need to be respected as every other child in the system," said Mr McGrath.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he agreed the wait for assessments was too long but that he believed the situation had improved in recent months.

He said he would ask the Minister of State at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and at the Department of Health Anne Rabbitte to answer the deputy directly.

Tipperary TD calls for the right to be forgotten law ahead of Daffodil Day

Michael Lowry said cancer survivors are being financially penalised for previous diagnosis

Tipperary Soccer: McKevitt hat-trick helps Peake Villa to easy win

Gallery: See all the images from Templemore's St Patrick's Day Parade

Photographer Seamus Bourke was on hand to capture al the images

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media