Gallery: See all the images from Templemore's St Patrick's Day Parade

Templemore parade was a great success for young and old alike
Templemore St Patrick's Day Parade
Templemore St Patrick's Day Parade was a great success again this year. See all the images right here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.