Two Tipperary parishes raise over €9,000 for Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal

The people of two parishes in Carrick-on-Suir and its rural hinterland dug deep in their pockets and raised more than €9,000 for the Irish Red Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal over one weekend.
The people of St Nicholas, Carrick-on-Suir & Faugheen Parish and Ballyneale & Grangemockler Parish were asked to help the appeal by donating to church Mass collections on the weekend of March 19 and 20.
Fr Paul Waldron, PP of St Nicholas and Faugheen Parish and Fr Jimmy Browne, IC of Ballyneale & Grangemockler were overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the community and lodged a total of €9,157.00 to the Irish Red Cross account for the Ukraine Appeal. And donations are still coming in.
“Countless lives in Ukraine are being torn apart by violence and insecurity. Displacement, trauma, and separation from loved ones, will have devastating consequences on the people of Ukraine,” said a spokesperson for both parishes.
“The Red Cross teams are on the ground in Ukraine and will continue their work to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities, and help families with life-saving food and hygiene items.
“Your donations will go towards meeting the immediate humanitarian needs of people affected by this crisis.”
Fifth-year students Grace Cussen, Niamh O'Sullivan and Eilís Ryan selling Daffodils for Daffodil Day
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.