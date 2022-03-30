Tipperary Royal Visit: Prince Charles & Camilla enchanted the people of Cahir

The sense of excitement was palpable among those who were invited to meet Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall during their visit to Cahir. It built gradually throughout the morning as representatives of Tipperary County Council, Cahir Traders, Cahir Clubs & Associations as well as resident groups gathered and waited patiently for their arrival.

The streets were lined with the bunting the colours of the Irish Flag and the Union Jack and made for a very pretty entrance to the town. There was a huge Garda presence on the day which added to the atmosphere. The heavy fog of the early morning cleared to make way for glorious sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures as the convoy of the Royal party was announced by the dramatic and speedy arrival of a Garda Motorbike cavalcade into the Castle car park.

It may have been a brief visit but that certainly didn’t dampen the gathered crowds’ enthusiasm as they clapped and cheered the arrival of Charles and Camilla to town. Once the royal couple were seen exiting their car it increased to full volume!

Prince Charles & Duchess Camilla seemed in great form and enjoyed their tour among the Tipperary Food Producers stalls in the Castle car park and Camilla was spotted tasting produce at several stalls and both chatted with Producers who were delighted with their undivided attention before moving onto greet invited guests.

First they met with our elected representatives and local Councillors and members of Tipperary County Council who presented them with several gifts to mark the very special occasion. The Royal couple then met with members of local groups and Associations with many jokes and laughter shared among them. Prince Charles took up the offer of accompanying the Cahir Comhaltas Groups session and proved to be quite adept at it, so it was said by Comhaltas members afterwards!

Prince Charles and Camilla then went on to speak to the gathered crowds, shaking hands and greeting all they met with warmth. Our lady of Mercy Primary School pupil Katie Peters presented the Duchess with a beautiful bunch of flowers which she accepted with surprise. They seemed to shake every hand that was offered to them and were extremely genuine in their response to the happy crowd who had gathered specially to see them.

The Royal couple then went in to Cahir Castle where they were given a brief tour and upon exiting waved goodbye warmly to the crowd. They then entered the royal car and the whole cavalcade then went on to visit Cashel. Although brief, the visit to Cahir by Prince Charles & Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall will live long in the memories of those who were present for the historic occasion.