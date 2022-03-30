Tipperary community to hold Scrap Saturday fundraiser

A long list of items are requested including old bicycles
Next Saturday, April 2, is Scrap Saturday in the Ballingarry Community Sports Field in The Commons.
The funds raised will go towards the purchase of a defibrillator, ball stop nets, and carpark railings.
Drop off point: Ballingarry Community Sports Field gates open Saturday morning at 8am and close at 4pm.
Farm Items: cars, tractors, trailers, gates, barrels, engine parts, copper, lead, steel plates, etc.
Household Items: pots, pans, kettles, swing frames, bicycles, trampolines, radiators, etc.
Note: Fridge & Freezers will not be accepted.
