Home Instead launch the annual Essential Guide to Ageing Well 2022

Home Instead has launched its annual ‘Essential Guide to Ageing Well’. The Guidebook has been developed through Home Instead’s years of experience in the home care industry in Ireland and around the world.

The Essential Guide to Ageing Well 2022 is an integral resource for ageing Ireland and covers a range of important information to those within the home care sector – whether as carers, clients or family members.

Featuring contributions from Mary Butler TD, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People; Professor Luke O’Neill of the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin; and supported by Total Health Pharmacy and Haven Pharmacy, the guidebook is available for free to anyone interested in ageing well.

Home Instead publishes the annual Guidebook as an aid to help keep older people safe, well and living independently in their own homes and communities as well as inform those within the sector as to the amenities and resources available to them.

The Guidebook includes expert tips and advice on areas such as:

Allowances and entitlements, including what allowances are available and how to apply for them;

Care Options, including identifying and choosing the most appropriate care;

Community Services, including how to apply for the HSE’s Consumer Directed Home Support;

Lifestyle Advice, including technology, travel and socialising;

Home and nutrition tips, including home security, mobility and healthy eating advice;

Health and wellbeing advice, including medication, vaccination and care for conditions such as dementia; and

Financial and legal information.

The Ageing Well Guidebook is being distributed in cities, towns and villages all over Ireland, through Home Instead’s national network of local offices, and at Total Health and Haven Pharmacies nationwide. It is also available to download at HomeInstead.ie

Launching the Guidebook, Paul Fritz, CEO, Home Instead Ireland, said: “Our Guidebook is undoubtedly the most comprehensive ageing resource in Ireland.

“By sharing the experience and expertise that we have accumulated through 17 years of operation in Ireland, we strive to make it easier for older people, their family members and healthcare professionals to learn more about ageing in Ireland.

“It is our hope that this free Guidebook empowers you and your loved ones to live a happy, healthy and independent life at home, for as long as possible.’’

Shane Jennings, COO, Home Instead Ireland, added: “Our Essential Guide to Ageing Well has become an integral asset to those within the home care sector, and anyone in general with an interest in ageing well. Through this annual free Guidebook, we aim to share our wealth of knowledge to enable older people to thrive in the comfort of their own home.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to live independently and this year’s Essential Guide to Ageing Well provides information on the opportunities, amenities and resources available in our communities, which unfortunately many people may not be aware of.

“We at Home Instead hope that this year’s Guidebook will have a positive impact on ageing in Ireland, the home care sector and the Irish health care sector as a whole.’’

The Essential Guide to Ageing Well is FREE of charge and can be downloaded at the following link: https://www.homeinstead.ie/guidebook2022/