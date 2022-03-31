Search

31 Mar 2022

Holycross annual spring clean to take place this weekend

31 Mar 2022 11:45 AM

Community call from Domhan Glas and the Tidy Village Association for the fifth annual Spring Clean of the six approach roads the Saturday, April 2, starting at 11am from Holycross Community Centre.

Materials and high viz bibs will be provided.

There will be a team on each road. Ballycahill, Moycarkey and Clonoulty have volunteers working to meet us halfway.

Refreshments for all afterwards at 2pm at the Community Centre.

All are welcome.

