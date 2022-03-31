Holycross annual spring clean to take place this weekend

Community call from Domhan Glas and the Tidy Village Association for the fifth annual Spring Clean of the six approach roads the Saturday, April 2, starting at 11am from Holycross Community Centre.
Materials and high viz bibs will be provided.
There will be a team on each road. Ballycahill, Moycarkey and Clonoulty have volunteers working to meet us halfway.
Refreshments for all afterwards at 2pm at the Community Centre.
All are welcome.
Laura Jones, Sales & Marketing Manager, who represented the Talbot Hotel Clonmel recently at the Annual Weddings Online Awards in Mullingar
The meeting took place at Thurles and involved learners from a variety of FET courses offered by TETB
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.