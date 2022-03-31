Our Lady's Templemore through to the next round in Rice Cup

Our Lady's Templemore Rice Cup team
Well done to Our Lady’s Rice cup team, who played in the Rice Cup Tournament in Dr Morris Park on Thursday, March 24.
The team are now through to the next round of the competition.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.