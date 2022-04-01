Search

01 Apr 2022

Prince Charles made a secret stop-off to check on his mother's heifers in Holycross

The Prince was in Ireland last week and is pictured visiting Philip and Liz Quinn

Prince Charles and Camilla are coming to Tipperary next month

Prince Charles and Camilla were in Tipperary last week

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Apr 2022 2:28 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Prince Charles is pictured in Holycross village with locals Philip and Liz Quinn, and Councillor Andy Moloney when he came to see how his mother's heifers were doing.

Prince Charles was in Ireland last week with his wife Camilla and they toured much of Tipperary. And, with two heifers from the Royal fold in Balmoral having found their way to Holycross, sure it was only natural that the Prince Charles would drop in to see how they were getting on in their new surrounds.

The future King of England discovered that both heifers have calved and are doing very well, thank you very much, having become something of celebrities in Holycross. They have featured extenisvely in the media as well as on the Nationwide RTE television programme - well, they are royalty afterall.

Prince Charles, who  was very quiet and didn't say much on his visit to Holycross, has now returned to England after his sejour in Ireland, but photos of his many secret and under-the-radar visits continue to emerge. We do understand however, that the two heifers recognised him and rushed over the say hello.

Where could he end up next, one wonders???

