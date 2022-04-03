Search

03 Apr 2022

Students at St Mary's Newport take part in Seachtain na Gaeilge

Anita Whelton 6th year with her winning piece

03 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

For Seachtain na Gaeilge, our First Years took part in a Féile Scannáin! They got together to review and reflect on An tÁdh, Sylvia agus SpongeBob SquarePants! 

Our Second Year Student took part in a Tráth na gCeist for Seachtain na Gaeilge. An té a mbíonn an dath ar maidin air bíonn sé air tráthnóna!

Ar mbuaiteoirí: Abi O Mahoney, Emma Doyle, Cliodhna Lenihan & Orla Brosnahan

Comhghairdeas!

Also, during Seachtain na Gaeilge, Fifth Year students took part in a maidin caifé. Students had a great opportunity to practice their oral Irish skills. Mar a deir an seanfhocal “Cleachtadh a dhéanann máistreacht”

We had an amazing art competition over the past two weeks to honour Seachtain na Gaeilge! Students did their own interpretation of different proverbs (seanfhocail) through any medium they chose. Comhghairdeas leis na buaiteorí! 

We are lucky to have such fantastic talent in our school! 

Is treise dúchas ná oiliúint Sophie Walker (Third Year), Rubi Walker (First Year), Malachy Mullaney ( Fifth Year), Thea Shields (Second Year), Anita Whelton (Sixth Year), Leah Molloy (First Year), Asha Slattery (Third Year).

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

