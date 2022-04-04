Pupils and staff from Castleiney NS raise funds for Daffodil Day

The children and staff of Castleiney NS on Daffodil Day
The children and staff of Castleiney NS hosted an afternoon tea in the sun shine in aid of the Irish cancer Society and Daffodil Day and raised over €500 so far.
They also had daffodils available for donations. A great day was had by all. Mile buíochas to all who supported.
Shane O'Connell of Tipperary can't hide his disappointment at the final whistle of the Division 4 final last Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.