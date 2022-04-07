Search

07 Apr 2022

On ‘rattling’ road: Moyaliffe, Ballycahill route resurfacing works will not be finished until 2023

District divide leaves one half of the road completed and the other half in dire condition

Shannon Sweeney

07 Apr 2022 8:45 AM

Residents of Holycross and Ballycahill were left ‘disheartened’ when Tipperary County Council last week repaired half their road.

The L5234 was closed off for resurfacing works but only up to a point.

Ballycahill resident Louise Heaney said she has contacted the council and has been told the second half will not be resurfaced until 2023.

She says the road is dangerous and ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

“The minute you hit the bad surface, the car vibrates the whole way for a mile.

“Your car is literally shaking. You can feel the whole car rattling,” said Ms Heaney.

Ms Heaney said the damage results from traffic that was diverted a number of years ago to facilitate works on a nearby road.

“I’m really disheartened, really disheartened because of all the extra traffic on our road at the time, and now they have repaired roads in the area in better condition and have chosen to neglect our road,” said Ms Heaney.

Since then, she said the only works carried out are filling in potholes which makes things worse.

“It’s like joining the dots. Its potholes joined to potholes, joined to potholes. They have created a very uneven surface, said Ms Heaney.

She said her car requires constant repairs, which cost a significant amount of money.

Ms Heaney said both she and her husband pay income and road tax and expect the roads to be in better condition.

“We are paying all our taxes, and we are being done a disservice,” said Ms Heaney.

Ms Heaney says the council crews are currently repairing a road nearby.

Tipperary County Council has confirmed to the Tipperary Star that the works are not expected until next year.

They say one section of the road was completed by the Thurles district.

However, the second part of the L5234 is the responsibility of Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District.

They say that works are subject to funding from the Department of Transport for the Regional and Local Roads Programme.

Ms Heaney also added that residents are appreciative of the road team for their work.

“We express our appreciation to the road resurfacing team of North Tipperary for the excellent and efficient job done so far,” said Ms Heaney.

However, she said she is not giving up on the road.

“I’m going to continue to pursue it until something is done about it because it’s not good enough. I have two kids in the car everyday, and it’s actually dangerous,’ said Ms Heaney.

