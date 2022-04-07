Cappawhite Youthreach to host the 2022 ETB Mini Olympic Games

Cappawhite Youthreach with game organisers Barry Heffernan and David O’Grady, and Dr Liam Hennessy from Setanta College
Cappawhite Youthreach leading the way with a new Wellbeing initiative which incorporates all Youthreach Centres and CTCs in the Tipperary region.
The event will be held in Cappawhite Youthreach Centre on Thursday, the April 28.
The organisers of the games, Barry Heffernan and David O’Grady were delighted to welcome Dr Liam Hennessy from Setanta College, who sponsored and presented our learners with Jerseys for the upcoming Tipperary ETB Mini Olympics event.
Also attending representing Tipperary ETB was Olivia Kennedy Murphy.
Cappawhite Youthreach with game organisers Barry Heffernan and David O’Grady, and Dr Liam Hennessy from Setanta College
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.