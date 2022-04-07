Clonmel coffee morning in support of mental health awareness campaign

Hello, how are you ? is a campaign about connection and engaging in open conversations about mental health. The campaign asks individuals, communities, workplaces, friends and family to say Hello and ask the question ‘How Are You?’ in a meaningful way. Asking this small question and having one conversation can make a real difference in someone’s life. Creating, maintaining and staying connected with others helps tackle loneliness, creates a sense of belonging and purpose and builds relationships.

You don’t need to be an expert to have a meaningful conversation. By using the HELLO steps you can feel supported in asking the question. Let’s make saying Hello and asking How Are You? An everyday question that keeps us connected.

Carlow Mental health Association started the Hello Carlow, How R U? mental health and wellbeing campaign in May 2015, inspired by Australia’s R U OK? Day. They developed the 5 step guide to saying hello and asking how are you and now it’s a national campaign with over 200 events being run all over the country on April 7th the first national ‘Hello, How Are You?’ day.

Clonmel Community Resource Centre are hosting a coffee and walk morning this Friday April 8 from 10.30am-12.30pm in support of the ‘Hello, How Are You?’ campaign. We will have light refreshments and everyone is welcome . It will be a nice relaxing morning where everyone in the community can come and have a meaningful conversation while enjoying a nice cup of tea. We will also have conversation cards from Mental Health Ireland to guide people with the Hello steps and leaflets on local services in Clonmel. At 12 o’clock and weather permitting we hope to also go on a short walk down to the blue way. Please come along and support this wonderful campaign and say ‘Hello, How are you?’.