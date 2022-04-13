Civil Defence volunteers set up and run Littleton centre for Ukrainians

Tipperary Civil Defence volunteers have been commended for their time and commitment in setting up and running a rest centre for arriving displaced persons from Ukraine.

The centre, located in Littleton, was set up to accommodate Ukrainians arriving in the country as part of the country’s commitment to provide emergency accommodation to those fleeing war.

Volunteer members of the Tipperary Civil Defence unit were tasked with preparing the centre ahead of their arrival.



Beds were prepared and laid out accordingly in the community centre and food was stocked in preparation for the first group of 59, including very young children.



Upon their arrival on Saturday, April 2nd, Civil Defence volunteers stepped up in running the centre each day, ensuring the needs of the new arrivals were met, including the daily supply of essentials and additional clothing items, the preparation and serving of food, ensuring people were given any information they required, offering them support and meeting their medical needs.



Assistant Civil Defence Officer (ACDO) Anthony Graham thanked the “dedicated volunteers” who he said stepped up to the cause and made arriving Ukrainians feel welcomed into the community through their generosity and commitment.



"When I see our volunteers and the way they just get the job done without any fuss, they are brilliant people with endless talents and willingness to help. You could only be proud of them,” he said.



Mr Graham also acknowledged the volunteers’ kindness toward the new arrivals, with a small birthday celebration organised for one of the children who turned 12 during her time at the centre.



Civil Defence Officer (CDO), Dolores Fahey, said: “Civil Defence has again stepped up to the plate when needed in what is a particularly difficult time for the displaced persons from Ukraine.”



On Tuesday, April 5 the group were moved from the centre to a more permanent accommodation setting elsewhere in the country under the instruction of the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS).



The centre was prepared for the next group of 60 people in total who arrived at the centre on Saturday last.



Tipperary Civil Defence, along with many other community groups who have since come on board, is set to continue to assist in running the centre and giving people escaping war safe refuge.



It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that over 20,000 Ukrainians have fled their country due to the Russian invasion and have now sought sanctuary in Ireland.



Mr Martin said Ireland will keep a united front and continue its support for Ukraine, including providing additional accommodation and supports.



He also said that the country will continue to push for the strongest sanctions on Russia at an EU level.