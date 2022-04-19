Search

19 Apr 2022

Gardaí probe break-ins in Clonmel and Fethard

Gardaí probe break-ins in Clonmel and Fethard

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Apr 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating two burglaries that took place in recent days.
A burglary occurred at a domestic garage on April 15 in the Mountain Road area of Clonmel.
The break-in occurred between the hours of 10.30am and 1pm.
Entry into the garage was forced and a Stihl hedge strimmer, a Tanaka hedge trimmer and a Honda rotary push lawnmower were stolen.
Another burglary occurred on the week beginning April 9 at the Scout Hall in Fethard.
Some damage was caused to the building to gain entry, and further damage caused inside. Nothing was stolen.
“Any information that the public have we would be most grateful if they could contact the gardaí in Clonmel on 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111,” said a garda spokesperson.

Tipperary Soccer: Wilderness Rovers win thriller to advance to cup final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media