Gardaí probe break-ins in Clonmel and Fethard

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating two burglaries that took place in recent days.
A burglary occurred at a domestic garage on April 15 in the Mountain Road area of Clonmel.
The break-in occurred between the hours of 10.30am and 1pm.
Entry into the garage was forced and a Stihl hedge strimmer, a Tanaka hedge trimmer and a Honda rotary push lawnmower were stolen.
Another burglary occurred on the week beginning April 9 at the Scout Hall in Fethard.
Some damage was caused to the building to gain entry, and further damage caused inside. Nothing was stolen.
“Any information that the public have we would be most grateful if they could contact the gardaí in Clonmel on 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111,” said a garda spokesperson.
