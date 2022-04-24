Search

24 Apr 2022

Request for speed cushions to slow traffic outside school in Tipperary

Speeding traffic outside Clerihan National School a concern

Traffic calming measures are needed outside Clerihan National School, says Cllr John Fitzgerald

Aileen Hahesy

24 Apr 2022 3:00 PM

aileen.hahesy@nationalist.ie

A councillor has pressed Tipperary County Council management to instal speed cushions to slow down traffic outside Clerihan National School.

Fine Gael’s Cllr John Fitzgerald appealed for this traffic calming measure to make the speed of passing vehicles outside the primary school safer, at Clonmel Borough District’s March meeting.
Clonmel Borough District Engineer Eoin Powell responded that he planned to include this project in a list of works to be funded from the council’s revenue from development levies.
Cllr John Fitzgerald also raised the need for traffic calming measures outside Clerihan National School at the monthly meeting of Tipperary County Council last week.

