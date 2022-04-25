Injured hiker airlifted from Comeragh Mountains

File photo of Irish Coast Guard Rescue helicopter
An injured hiker was airlifted from the Comeragh Mountains near Coumshingaun Lake last Friday.
The woman suffered a lower leg injury while descending the mountain above Coumshingaun with two other hikers.
The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team was called out to incident at 2.05pm and the team's doctor provided medical assistance to the injured woman who was airlifted from the mountainside to hospital by Coast Guard Rescue helicopter 117 by 3.55pm.
These young girls were all smiles for photographer Maria Taylor at the Soccer Sisters Easter Camp in Cahir Park AFC last week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.